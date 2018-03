CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday which killed at least seven people in a crowd gathered to commemorate a political leader from the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority.

Afghan officials investigate the site of a suicide bomb attack near a Shi'ite mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The group gave no evidence for its claim, which it published online via its Amaq news agency.