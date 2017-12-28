FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack: online statement
December 28, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 2 days

Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack: online statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a suicide bomb attack carried out on Thursday on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring Shi‘ite cultural centre in Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency said in an online statement.

Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The suicide attack was carried out by one bomber wearing a vest and followed three other bomb blasts in the same area, the statement said.

The agency offered no evidence for the claim of responsibility for the attack, which killed dozens of people.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

