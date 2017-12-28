FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack: online statement
Sections
Featured
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia - sources
Exclusive
Business
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia - sources
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Hamilton joins Vettel in the fight for fifth Formula One title
Sports
Hamilton joins Vettel in the fight for fifth Formula One title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#South Asia News
December 28, 2017 / 10:22 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack: online statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a suicide bomb attack carried out on Thursday on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring Shi‘ite cultural centre in Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency said in an online statement.

Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The suicide attack was carried out by one bomber wearing a vest and followed three other bomb blasts in the same area, the statement said.

The agency offered no evidence for the claim of responsibility for the attack, which killed dozens of people.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.