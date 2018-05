fghanistanCAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for an attack on a police compound in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency reported.

Afghan National Army (ANA) troops keep watch near a site of explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

It said the attack occurred in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi district but gave no details on any casualties.