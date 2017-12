CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion on Monday carried by a suicide bomber near a compound of Afghanistan’s national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, the group said on its Amaq news agency.

Afghan security forces keep watch at a check point close to the compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in Kabul, Afghanistan. December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least three people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.