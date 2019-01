Afghan security forces inspect the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - An Indian national was among four people killed in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday, India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 110 people were wounded in the attack near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul.

The identity of the Indian victim was withheld by the Indian government.