CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an explosion in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday which killed multiple people, the Sunni militant group’s Amaq news agency said.

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Afghan policemen carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The attack was “a (suicide) mission using an explosive vest in the diplomatic Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul,” it said.