Islamic state claims suicide bombing near Kabul mosque: Amaq
September 29, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 18 days ago

Islamic state claims suicide bombing near Kabul mosque: Amaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack near a large Shi'ite mosque, Kabul, Afghanistan. September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near a large Shi‘ite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least one person on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency said.

The blast hit the Qala-e Fatehullah area of the city, near the Hussainya mosque, and came with security forces on alert for possible attacks during Ashura, the holiest celebration in the Shi‘ite religious calendar.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet

