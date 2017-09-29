Islamic state claims suicide bombing near Kabul mosque: Amaq

Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack near a large Shi'ite mosque, Kabul, Afghanistan. September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near a large Shi‘ite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least one person on Friday, the group’s Amaq news agency said.

The blast hit the Qala-e Fatehullah area of the city, near the Hussainya mosque, and came with security forces on alert for possible attacks during Ashura, the holiest celebration in the Shi‘ite religious calendar.