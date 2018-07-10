At least 12 dead, including children, in Afghan suicide blast

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 12 people, including several children, on Tuesday, in an attack in the eastern city of Jalalabad claimed by Islamic State militants.

An Afghan policeman inspects damaged vehicles after a suicide attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol pump, killing two officials working for Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, and sparking a big fire.

Ten civilians, including children, were killed.

“Most of the victims were children who were working in a car wash,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Officials said they were trying to identify charred bodies of children. Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.

Islamic State claimed the attack in a statement on their Amaq news agency.

“A martyrdom attack using an explosives jacket hit a gathering of Afghan intelligence,” the militants said.

Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department, said five wounded people were taken to a hospital.

Last week, an Islamic State suicide bomber targeted Afghanistan’s Sikh minority in Jalalabad, killing 13 members of the community.

Attacks by IS fighters are being launched at a time when U.S. and Afghan special forces are trying to end the militants’ control of a remote district in Nangarhar province where they have their main stronghold.

Jalalabad is the capital of the province.

The fight against Islamic State and other militant groups including al Qaeda is at the heart of the U.S. counterterrorism mission being conducted alongside a NATO-led mission that trains and advises Afghan security forces.