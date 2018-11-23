At least 26 killed in a blast in mosque in Afghanistan: officials

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion at a mosque in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Friday killed at least 26 people and wounded 50, officials in the area said.

The blast took place at a mosque inside an Afghan army base in Ismail Khel district of Khost province, said a security official.

A second security official said more than 26 people were killed and more than 50 people were wounded. The victims had all gathered to attend Friday prayers.