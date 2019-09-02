Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul: Reuters witnesses

KABUL (Reuters) - A loud explosion rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, shaking windows and doors in houses several kilometres away from the blast, Reuters witnesses heard.

The sound of gunfire could also be heard in the aftermath of the explosion, which officials said hit close to Green Village, a large compound to the east of the city used by staff of international organisations.

A cloud of white smoke could be seen spiralling into the sky over the area, which has been hit repeatedly by suicide bombers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility or any information on casualties.

The explosion came as a senior U.S. diplomat was visiting Kabul to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a draft peace accord reached with the Taliban that could see thousands of U.S. troops withdrawn from Afghanistan.