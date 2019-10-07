South Asia News
Bus hit by blast in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least three

KABUL/JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomb targeted a minibus of recruits for the Afghan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring 27, a local government source said.

The recruits were travelling to Kabul, said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council. The bomb detonated in a small motorized vehicle used to haul goods.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul and Rafiq Sherzad in Jalalabad, Afghanistan; Writing by Rod Nickel in Kabul; Editing by Catherine Evans

