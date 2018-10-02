Carnage at Afghan election rally as suicide bomber strikes

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up at an election rally in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, officials said, warning that the toll was likely to climb.

Campaigning for the Oct. 20 parliamentary election began on Friday and security officials have warned of the danger of militant attacks during the campaigning.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman of the provincial governor, said at least 13 bodies were taken to hospitals, but others said the toll was likely to be higher.

“Elders were speaking at the meeting when there was suddenly a huge blast,” said Sayed Humayoun, who was attending the meeting in Kama district, outside the provincial capital Jalalabad.

“I was knocked unconscious but when I opened my eyes there were bodies scattered all around the blast area,” he said, adding that he could see dozens of dead and wounded bodies on the ground.

Around 250 people were attending the rally said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, adding that at least 30 were killed and dozens more wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Militant group Islamic State has claimed a series of attacks this year that have killed scores of people in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

The parliamentary election is seen as both a dry run for the more important presidential election next year, and a test of the government’s ability to provide security. Officials acknowledge that sustained violence could delay the process if it proved unsafe for voters to go to polling stations.