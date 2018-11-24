South Asia News
November 24, 2018

Islamic State claims responsibility for blast at Afghanistan mosque

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at the gate of an army base after a suicide blast in Khost province, Afghanistan November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province that killed and wounded scores of people, its Amaq news agency reported on Saturday.

“Around 50 of the Afghan army were killed and 110 were wounded when a martyr blew himself up on Friday,” the agency said.

Security officials in the area said on Friday that the blast at a mosque in an army base had killed at least 26 people and wounded 50.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Hugh Lawson

