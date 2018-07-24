Multiple blasts reported as rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - Multiple explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, with two confirmed to have been caused by rockets that hit a residential area of the city, wounding at least four people, officials said.

The cause and exact location of a third blast were not immediately clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blasts came two days after a suicide bomber killed at least 14 people near Kabul airport, an attack claimed by Islamic State.

Despite growing speculation about peace talks with Taliban militants, security officials have warned that violence is likely to increase ahead of parliamentary elections due in October.