FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
July 24, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Multiple blasts reported as rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Multiple explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, with two confirmed to have been caused by rockets that hit a residential area of the city, wounding at least four people, officials said.

The cause and exact location of a third blast were not immediately clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blasts came two days after a suicide bomber killed at least 14 people near Kabul airport, an attack claimed by Islamic State.

Despite growing speculation about peace talks with Taliban militants, security officials have warned that violence is likely to increase ahead of parliamentary elections due in October.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.