FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
South Asia News
March 7, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Suicide bomber kills religious official in Afghan city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad killed a senior religious official and his bodyguard on Wednesday and wounded at least 11 people, officials said.

The suicide bomber approached Abdul Zaher Haqqani, head of the Nangarhar provincial director of religious affairs and the Haj pilgimage, and detonated his explosive vest, Ataullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said.

“He was coming off a bridge when the attacker approached him and blew himself up close to his car,” Khogyani added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan, is a volatile province which has become one of the main bases for Islamic State militants who fight both the government and the Taliban.

Reporting by Ahmad Sultan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.