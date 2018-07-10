FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
July 10, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Suicide bomber kills ten in Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing at least 10 people, government officials said, but no militant group has yet claimed reponsibility for the attack.

An Afghan policeman inspects damaged vehicles after a suicide attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Inamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department in the eastern city, confirmed the death of 10 people and said four wounded people were taken to a hospital.

The attacker detonated his explosives near a petrol station, causing a large fire, officials said.

“Most of the victims were children, who were working in a car wash close to the suicide bombing site,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council.

Eight cars were burnt in the explosion.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Reporting by Ahmad Sultan, Qadir Sediqi; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez

