2 months ago
U.S.: No civilian casualties officially reported in Afghan incident
June 12, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 months ago

U.S.: No civilian casualties officially reported in Afghan incident

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military officials have not received any official reports of civilian casualties in the wake of an attack on a U.S.-Afghan convoy in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, the Pentagon said on Monday.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the convoy "returned fire in self-defense" when it was attacked by a roadside bomb and small arms fire. A provincial official in Nangarhar said as many as three Afghan civilians were killed in the Monday morning incident.

Writing by Susan Heavey

