July 22, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Islamic State claims suicide bombing targeting Afghan vice president: Amaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Sunday a suicide bomber targeted the Afghan vice president near Kabul airport, the group’s Amaq news agency.

It said the bomber detonated his suicide jacket at a celebration held to receive the vice president, Abdul Rashid Dostum, but gave no further details.

Dostum narrowly escaped a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home on Sunday from more than a year in exile in Turkey over allegations of torturing and abusing a political rival.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dale Hudson

