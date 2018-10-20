FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
October 20, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Afghanistan extends election to Sunday due to chaos at polling stations

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Voting in Afghanistan’s parliamentary election will be extended to Sunday in some constituencies after technical and organizational problems stopped voters casting their ballot in some polling centres on Saturday, government officials said.

An election official scans a voter's finger with a biometric device at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Abdul Badi Sayad, chairman of Independent Election Commission said the voting process will continue till Sunday in those places where election officers or election material arrived late.

Confusion over biometric voter registration equipment, polling stations not opening on time, missing election materials and delays forcing lengthy waits angered voters on Saturday.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

