Three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghan capital - police

KABUL (Reuters) - Militants abducted and killed three foreign nationals working for an international food company in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, security officials and a diplomat said.

A senior diplomat in Kabul said the three worked for the world’s second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo.

“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told Reuters.

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company.

Officials at Sodexo in Afghanistan were not immediately available for comment.