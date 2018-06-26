FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
South Asia News
June 26, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Afghan finance minister resigns, citing personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, one of the top allies of President Ashraf Ghani, resigned on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

Hakimi, a former ambassador to Washington and a trusted interlocutor with Western partners, has been a key force in Ghani’s government, overseeing efforts to boost Afghanistan’s tax revenues to reduce its dependence on foreign aid.

Speaking during a televised announcement of the decision, Hakimi said Wednesday would be his last day in office. He did not elaborate on the reason.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.