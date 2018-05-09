FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
South Asia News
May 9, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Earthquake shakes buildings in Afghanistan, felt in Pakistan: Reuters witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An earthquake shook buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Pakistani cities, according to Reuters witnesses.

Men stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Workers left buildings in Kabul and Pakistani media reported the quake was felt in Islamabad, the capital, and the northwestern city of Peshawar.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centred in Tajikistan, near the Afghan border.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.