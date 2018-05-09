Earthquake shakes buildings in Afghanistan, felt in Pakistan: Reuters witnesses

KABUL/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An earthquake shook buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, with tremors felt in Pakistani cities, according to Reuters witnesses.

Men stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Workers left buildings in Kabul and Pakistani media reported the quake was felt in Islamabad, the capital, and the northwestern city of Peshawar.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.4 earthquake centred in Tajikistan, near the Afghan border.