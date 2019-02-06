No timeline for possible U.S. troop drawdown in Afghanistan: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not agreed on any timeline to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that it would look at potential changes to its military presence “as conditions allow.”
“We have not agreed to any timeline for a possible drawdown of troops and are not going to get into any other specific details of diplomatic conversations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
