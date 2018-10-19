Afghan election commissioners recommend suspending Kandahar vote

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan election commissioners have recommended suspending Saturday’s parliamentary election in the southern province of Kandahar following the assassination of the powerful local police chief, officials said on Friday.
The recommendation, which must be approved by the National Security Council before taking effect, deals a severe blow to the election process, which was already bedevilled by security threats as well as technical and organizational problems.
