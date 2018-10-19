FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
October 19, 2018 / 8:04 AM / in an hour

Afghan election commissioners recommend suspending Kandahar vote

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan election commissioners have recommended suspending Saturday’s parliamentary election in the southern province of Kandahar following the assassination of the powerful local police chief, officials said on Friday.

The recommendation, which must be approved by the National Security Council before taking effect, deals a severe blow to the election process, which was already bedevilled by security threats as well as technical and organizational problems.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
