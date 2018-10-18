FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
October 18, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Afghanistan shooting will not change U.S. resolve in South Asia strategy: Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shooting in Afghanistan which killed one of the country’s most powerful security officials will not change U.S. resolve in its South Asia strategy, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

General Abdul Razeq, one of Afghanistan’s most powerful security commanders, was killed on Thursday when a bodyguard opened fire following a meeting at the governor’s office in the southern province of Kandahar, officials said.

“This attack will not change U.S. resolve in our South Asia strategy, if anything it makes us more resolute,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner told Reuters.

General Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan who had been at the meeting with General Abdul Razeq only moments earlier, was not injured in the attack.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bernadette Baum

