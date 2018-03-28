FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
March 28, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Afghan police commander shot after funeral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Gunmen in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar shot two people including a senior police commander and wounded four others as they were returning from a funeral on Wednesday, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which Matihullah Sapai, police commander of Khewa district was killed. Four civilians were also wounded, according to Atahullah Khoghyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman.

Taliban fighters are very active in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan and which is also the main stronghold of Islamic State.

Reporting by Ahmad Sultan; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
