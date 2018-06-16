FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
June 16, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Blast hits gathering of Taliban and Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar - governor's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A blast hit a gathering of Taliban and Afghan security officials, meeting to celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting season, in the eastern city of Nangarhar on Saturday, officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, said casualties were feared. No further details were immediately available.

Dozens of unarmed Taliban militants entered cities on Saturday to celebrate an unprecedented ceasefire.

Reporting by Ahmad Sultan; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Nick Macfie

