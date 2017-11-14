FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 20 Afghan police killed as Taliban attack checkpoints
November 14, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

More than 20 Afghan police killed as Taliban attack checkpoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A series of Taliban attacks over six hours on more than a dozen Afghan checkpoints killed 22 police and wounded 15 in the southern province of Kandahar, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities said government forces killed 45 insurgents and left 35 wounded and none of the police checkpoints was captured in the overnight attacks.

“Our forces resisted until they received reinforcement and air support,” said Zia Durrani, spokesman for Kandahar’s police chief. “The Taliban were defeated.”

The Taliban told reporters by WhatsApp that they killed 43 police and members of a militia and destroyed 13 armoured vehicles.

The insurgents often exaggerate battlefield casualties. (Reporting by Sayed Sarwar Amani in Kandahar; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Nick Macfie)

