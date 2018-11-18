U.S. peace envoy hopes for deal with Taliban in 2019 - media

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) and U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, (L) meet in Kabul, Afghanistan November 10, 2018. Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan hopes to cement a peace deal with Taliban insurgents by April 2019, local media reported on Sunday.

The U.S. envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is in Kabul to lead talks between the United States, the Taliban and the Afghan government, told local reporters that “he hopes a peace deal is reached before April 20 next year”.

Afghanistan is planning to hold presidential elections on April 20, 2019.

The Afghan-born U.S. diplomat said he remains “cautiously optimistic” and “hopeful” about the talks.