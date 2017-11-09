AfDB approves loans for Air Cote d'Ivoire Airbus purchase

ABIDJAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved 98 million euros ($114 million) in loans and a 17-million-euro partial risk guarantee to support expansion plans at Ivory Coast’s national airline, Air Cote d‘Ivoire, the bank said on Thursday.

The AfDB financing will contribute to a total investment of 253 million euros that the company will use to expand its fleet with the purchase of five new Airbus A320s.