Death toll in Mozambique cyclone, flooding rises above 200 - president

Drone footage shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in the settlement of Praia Nova, which sits on the edge of Beira, Mozambique, March 18, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video on March 19, 2019. International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies via REUTERS

MAPUTO (Reuters) - The number of people killed after a powerful cyclone and flooding hit Mozambique has risen to above 200, President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting on the disaster.

Cyclone Idai tore through Mozambique and inland neighbours Malawi and Zimbabwe after making landfall last week, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The number of people confirmed dead in Mozambique previously stood at 84.