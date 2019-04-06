Factbox: Cyclone Idai's death toll rises to 843, hundreds of thousands displaced

BEIRA, Mozambique (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people are in need of food, water and shelter after Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Children stand on a fallen tree in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhampuepua, near Beira, Mozambique March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

As of Friday, at least 843 people had been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit. Following is an outline of the disaster, according to government and United Nations officials:

MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Idai landed on the night of March 14 near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains. Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging entire villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 598

People injured: 1,641

Houses damaged or destroyed: 112,076

Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares

People affected: 1.85 million

Confirmed cholera cases: 1,428

Confirmed cholera deaths: 5

ZIMBABWE

On March 16, the storm hit eastern Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

People killed: 185, according to government. The U.N. migration agency puts the death toll at 259.

People injured: 200

People displaced: 16,000 households

People affected: 250,000

MALAWI

Before it arrived, the storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the lower Shire River districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje, in Malawi’s south. The rains continued after the storm hit, compounding the misery of tens of thousands of people.

People killed: 60

A mother and her child seek shelter from the sun in a camp for people displaced in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

People injured: 672

People displaced: 19,328 households

People affected: 868,895