African Markets - Factors to watch on July 27

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Stocks, bonds and commodities were all on a roll in Asia on Thursday, as bulls scented a softening in the Federal Reserve's confidence on inflation that promised to keep U.S. interest rates low for longer than some had expected. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were sitting just below 8-week highs on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that a steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil inventories will reduce global oversupply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks scaled a 27-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by further gains by bourse heavyweight Naspers , while the currency firmed to reverse a run of two straight sessions of losses. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks surged 3.4 percent on Wednesday to a 32-month high on improving sentiment after several mid-sized listed firms announced increases in half-year earnings, traders said. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria plans to cut its oil exploration costs and move away from reliance on crude for export revenues, according to a national petroleum policy approved by the federal executive council this week. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria's upper house of parliament backed a series of constitutional amendments on Wednesday that could weaken the presidency and boost the legislature, the latest twist in a two-year power struggle between the two institutions. NIGERIA AGRICULTURE Nigeria's acting president will open a $1.5 billion fertiliser plant in the southeastern city of Port Harcourt on Thursday, highlighting efforts by Africa's largest economy to boost its agriculture industry. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was expected to weaken on Wednesday due to increased demand from oil and retail importers buying dollars to meet end-month obligations, traders said. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's producer price inflation fell slightly to 3.6 percent year-on-year in June from 3.7 percent the month before, mainly due to lower gold prices, the statistics office said on Wednesday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday, underpinned by the central bank mopping up 329 billion shillings ($91.39 million) in excess liquidity from the money markets, traders said. TANZANIA GOLD Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold miner by production, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as its mining costs fell and said it would begin talks with the Tanzanian government next week about an export ban. MALI-UN/CRASH A German military helicopter assigned to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali crashed in the West African nation's desert north on Wednesday, killing the two crew members, the German military said. CONGO SECURITY One of Democratic Republic of Congo's most notorious warlords, Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, wanted for alleged crimes against humanity, surrendered to U.N. peacekeepers on Wednesday, the U.N. mission in Congo (MONUSCO) said. CONGO-VIOLENCE/UN The United Nations named three human rights experts on Wednesday to lead an international investigation into killings and other crimes in the Kasai region of Democratic Republic of Congo, a move that could set up a showdown with the government. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on