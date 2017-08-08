African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 8

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Kenya holds general elections *Tanzania releases consumer inflation data for July GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares went flat on Tuesday as disappointing Chinese trade data clouded the otherwise upbeat outlook on global growth, leaving currencies and commodities becalmed in summer doldrums. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices slipped further in Asian trading on Tuesday following a recovery in output at Libya's largest oil field and as doubts about OPEC-led production cuts continue to weigh on the market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's assets gained on Monday with the rand surging as much as 1.7 percent in part because a parliamentary speaker allowed a secret ballot in Tuesday's vote of no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma. NIGERIA CORRUPTION Nigeria has been told by a court it can permanently seize a $37.5 million apartment block owned by a former oil minister who is wanted for money laundering. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday due to last minute demand from retail and oil importers buying dollars ahead of elections, traders said. KENYA ELECTION Millions of people go to the polls in Kenya on Tuesday amid fears that the latest electoral clash between its foremost political dynasties could once again descend into violence. KENYA AIRWAYS Kenya Airways has secured the backing of its minority shareholders to issue more shares and convert some debt into equity, it said on Monday, despite the opposition of some local lenders. TANZANIA POLITICS Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Monday rejected calls from some of his supporters to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limit of two, five-year terms, bucking a trend in the region. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday, partly helped by a central bank mop-up of excess local currency liquidity worth 119 billion shillings ($32.97 million) from the interbank. UGANDA OIL Uganda said on Monday it had agreed preliminary terms with a consortium of investors including General Electric to build and operate the country's first oil refinery, reviving a much-delayed project. GHANA DEFICIT Ghana is considering passing a law that will restrict government's fiscal deficit to not more than 5 percent of GDP, the country's Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo said on Monday. SOUTH SUDAN VIOLENCE The United Nations said on Monday it was investigating reports that 25 people had been killed in South Sudan's central Gok state in clashes between two tribal factions. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudan's army has captured the main rebel stronghold of Pagak near the Ethiopian border, forcing thousands of people to flee, the rebels said on Monday. CONGO VIOLENCE Congolese security forces killed at least 14 members of separatist sect Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) on Monday during clashes in the capital Kinshasa and southwestern city of Matadi. SEYCHELLES INFLATION Seychelles inflation slowed to 3.16 percent year-on-year in July from 3.69 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on