FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 10
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 4 days ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 10

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Rwanda releases inflation data for July
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks turned lower on Thursday as investors fretted
 about the latest flare-up of tensions between the United
 States and North Korea, sending Seoul shares skidding to
 two-month lows even as the previous day's rush into
 safe-haven assets appeared to slow.                       
 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil futures inched down on Thursday despite official figures
 showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, with
 an analyst saying the market had settled into a
 range.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS
 South Africa's opposition called on Wednesday for parliament
 to be dissolved and a national election held, a day after
 its no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma was
 defeated.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to a more than
 two-year high of $31.22 billion by Aug. 8, central bank data
 showed on Wednesday, helped by increases in the production
 and price of crude oil and improved offshore investment
 inflows.            
 
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY
 Nigeria's government approved its medium-term expenditure
 framework for 2018-2020 on Wednesday, and revised its growth
 forecast for next year downwards, its budget minister
 said.                
 
 
 NIGERIA BORROWING
 Nigeria plans to refinance $3 billion worth of treasury
 bills denominated in the local currency with dollar
 borrowing to lower costs and improve its debt position, the
 finance minister said on Wednesday, as Africa's top economy
 recovers from a recession.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        strengthened against the dollar
 on Wednesday as early results from a peaceful election
 showed President Uhuru Kenyatta in a commanding lead,
 traders said.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTIONS
 Kenya's election commission dismissed claims on Wednesday by
 opposition leader Raila Odinga that its systems and website
 had been hacked to produce a "fictitious" lead for Odinga's
 long-time rival President Uhuru Kenyatta.             
 
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell a third
 consecutive time this year to 11.9 percent in July from 12.1
 percent the previous month as the local cedi currency
 stabilized, the statistics office said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        held steady on Wednesday,
 underpinned by lower demand for hard currency from
 importers.                
 
 
 SENEGAL POLITICS
 The leader of Senegal's main opposition group said on
 Wednesday it would not participate in any future elections
 because the parliamentary polls that delivered a large
 majority to the ruling coalition were a
 "masquerade".                
 
 
 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC VIOLENCE
 Six Red Cross volunteers were killed in an attack on a
 health centre in southeast Central African Republic on
 August 3, the aid organisation said in a statement on
 Wednesday.                
 
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation              slowed to 5.2
 percent in July from 5.4 percent a month earlier, the
 statistics office said on Wednesday.                
 
 
 ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT
 Zimbabwe's cash-strapped government plans to build a $1
 billion university named after 93-year-old President Robert
 Mugabe, the higher education minister said on Wednesday, a
 move that was quickly cricitised by the opposition as a
 waste of resources.            
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.