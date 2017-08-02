FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 2
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 2 months ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian technology stocks hit 17-year peaks on Wednesday as
 blockbuster earnings from Apple          rippled out to
 component makers globally, helping offset a pullback in the
 energy sector.                           
 GLOBAL OIL    
 Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday, with rising U.S. fuel
 inventories pulling U.S. crude back below $50 per barrel,
 while ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC weighed
 on international prices.                      
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand extended its losses against the dollar on
 Tuesday after a warning by Moody's about political
 interference in the country's economic policy reignited fears
 about downgrades of credit ratings.             
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's central bank sold dollars to banks early on Tuesday,
 helping to keep the shilling        stable, after it weakened
 late in the previous session on concerns about an Aug. 8
 national election, traders said.
 KENYA ELECTIONS
 Protesters marched on the offices of Kenya's election
 commission on Tuesday, demanding a speedy investigation of
 the murder of a senior official that has raised fears over
 the legitimacy of next week's national elections. 
                 
 NIGERIA EQUITIES
 Nigeria's Dangote Industries Limited sold a 2.3 percent stake
 in Dangote Cement              to foreign investors on
 Tuesday in a stock market deal valued at 86.1 billion naira
 ($236 million).              
 NIGERIA LOANS
 A group of Nigerian banks has agreed an extension to a $1.2
 billion loan made to 9mobile, formerly known as Etisalat
 Nigeria, pending the mobile operator finding new investors,
 FCMB bank           said on Tuesday.                
 
