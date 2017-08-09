African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 9

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Tanzania releases consumer inflation data for July GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Wednesday and investors piled into havens such as U.S. Treasuries, gold and the yen as tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated, with Pyongyang saying it is considering plans to attack Guam. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude futures fell for a third day on Wednesday despite a bigger than expected fall in U.S. oil inventories reported by an industry group, with doubts lingering over OPEC's ability to restrain supply as promised. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened nearly 1.5 percent on Tuesday evening after President Jacob Zuma survived a no-confidence vote in parliament by secret ballot with markets reacting almost immediately and sending the unit near a one-month low. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks hit a 33-month high on Tuesday as foreign investors bought shares following improved liquidity on the currency market and a strong half-year performance by listed companies. NIGERIA SECURITY Boko Haram militants killed at least 30 fishermen in raids on communities around Lake Chad in northeastern Nigeria, the governor of Borno state, residents and military sources said on Tuesday. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria said on Tuesday it planned to withdraw its case against seven local banks over what it says is $793 million due to the state, and that it was seeking an out-of-court settlement instead. KENYA ELECTIONS Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga rejected early results of a presidential election on Wednesday that showed he was losing to incumbent and long-time rival Uhuru Kenyatta, stoking fears that his disgruntled supporters could take to the streets. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Tuesday as election-related uncertainty in neighbouring Kenya led some importers to assume a wait-and-see stance, limiting demand for the dollar. TANZANIA TELECOMS Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa's Vodacom Group , has sold all the 560 million shares on offer in its stock market flotation, with 40 percent bought by international investors, the company said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached around 1.914 million tonnes by August 6 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up from 1.44 million tonnes in the same period last season. NAMIBIA RESERVES Namibia's stock of foreign reserves increased to an all-time high of 28.5 billion Namibian dollars ($2.17 billion) at the end of June from N$25.4 billion the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN WAR About 120 Rwandan peacekeepers have arrived in South Sudan, United Nations said on Tuesday, the first detachment of 4,000 extra troops approved by the U.N. last year to help protect the capital of Africa's newest country. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on