African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya to present monetary policy *Rwanda's finance minister presents revised budget in parliament GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets were trying to find their footing on Wednesday as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where major indices bounced into the black after days of deep losses. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid a share market recovery and supported by a report that U.S. crude inventories fell last week, although analysts warned that soaring U.S. output and a seasonal demand drop could soon weigh on crude. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as the market positioned for the possible removal from office of President Jacob Zuma, while share prices hit a four-month low as the global stocks rout intensified. NIGERIA STOCKS Nigerian stocks dropped to a one-week low on Tuesday, its second day of losses as demand for equities waned ahead of an earnings season due to start in three weeks, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened to a 15-month high against the dollar on Tuesday due to increased dollar supply from offshore investors buying government bonds and subdued demand from oil importers and manufacturers, traders said. KENYA POLITICS A Kenyan opposition politician was charged with treason on Tuesday over the symbolic presidential "swearing in" of opposition leader Raila Odinga, reigniting street protests in which one person was killed. GHANA GRINDER Ghana's distressed Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) is in talks with creditors to restructure its $20.5 million debt due to be paid after 5 years, its managing director said on Tuesday. WEST AFRICA COCOA West Africa is meeting an ever larger share of the world's booming demand for chocolate, as other cocoa-growing regions in the Americas and Southeast Asia see crops stagnate and farmers move into other areas, Cargill's Africa director said. BISSAU POLITICS West African regional bloc ECOWAS hit 20 Guinea-Bissau politicians and businessmen with sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, on Tuesday, accusing them of undermining efforts to resolve a prolonged political crisis. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was trading stable on Tuesday, amid thin appetite from both commercial banks and merchandise importers. UGANDA REFUGEES Uganda is investigating allegations that its officials defrauded donors by inflating refugee numbers and diverting food aid, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. SOMALIA TRIAL A Somali military court on Tuesday sentenced to death a man convicted of driving a truck bomb as part of a deadly attack that killed more than 500 people in the capital, Mogadishu, in October, the national news agency reported. SOUTH SUDAN PROTESTS Hundreds of protesters massed outside the U.S. embassy and U.N. headquarters in South Sudan's capital on Tuesday, chanting slogans against an arms embargo imposed by Washington, before some attacked journalists at the scene. CONGO BELGIUM The Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered Belgium to close a consulate and cut flights by Brussels Airlines, Belgium's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, in a further deterioration of relations between Belgium and its former colony. ZIMBABWE TSVANGIRAI Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is critically ill in a South African hospital and his supporters should "brace for the worst", a party source with knowledge of his condition said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe has the potential to be a leading producer of lithium, which has so far attracted more interest than any other of its minerals, Zimbabwe's new Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA RAILWAYS South African freight firm Calabash Freight will start using the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line under an agreement aimed at maximising the line's usage, the rail company said on Tuesday. MALAWI DROUGHT Malawi has banned maize exports and is considering restocking its national grain reserves after crop-eating armyworms and a drought left the country's staple grain crop damaged, Agriculture Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on