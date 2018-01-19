African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 19

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asia stocks edged up to record highs on Friday, although losses on Wall Street slowed the advance, while worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown weighed on the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as a bounce-back in U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand scaled a 2-1/2 year high against a broadly fragile dollar on Thursday, climbing more than 1 percent after the central bank held interest rates steady and the new head of the ruling ANC ramped up his tough talk on graft. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's excess crude account stood at $2.317 billion as of Jan. 15, a state governor said on Thursday. NIGERIA OIL/LAW Nigeria has moved closer to turning an oil industry bill into law after a 17 year struggle to complete the legislation which aims to increase transparency and stimulate growth in the country's oil industry. NIGERIA JP MORGAN Nigeria has filed a claim against JP Morgan Chase for more than $875 million, accusing it of negligence in transferring funds from a disputed 2011 oilfield deal to a company controlled by the country's former oil minister. NIGER SECURITY Suspected Boko Haram fighters have killed at least four soldiers and a civilian in an attack on a military post in Niger's southeastern Diffa region, local officials and two security sources said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady on Thursday and traders said they were focusing on the level of dollar inflows into the local debt and stock markets to gauge its future direction. GHANA COCOA Ghana is considering cutting the price it pays its cocoa farmers, pegging it at 70 percent of world market prices to help protect the country's finances, government sources said on Thursday. RWANDA VOLKSWAGEN Germany's Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it would start assembling three vehicle models at a new plant in Rwanda in May for local sale and use in its own new ride-sharing service. AFRICA CURRENCIES The Tanzanian and Zambian currencies are likely to come under pressure next week, but other African currencies should remain stable. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Thursday and was forecast to strengthen due to waning demand for dollars from commercial banks and merchandise importers. SOMALIA VIOLENCE A Somali general was shot in the head and killed in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday and a colonel who was his deputy has been arrested for the murder, senior army sources said. SOUTH SUDAN WAR Britain said it was closely monitoring a ceasefire agreed last month between South Sudan's warring parties and would work with regional partners to identify individuals guilty of violations and take action. ZIMBABWE BENNET Exiled Zimbabwe opposition leader Roy Bennett and four other people were killed in a helicopter crash in a remote northern part of the U.S. state of New Mexico, officials and his political party said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE MNANGAGWA Zimbabwe will hold elections in four to five months, a newspaper on Thursday quoted President Emmerson Mnangagwa as saying, the first time since independence the southern African state will conduct a vote that does not involve Robert Mugabe. ZIMBABWE FARMERS Zimbabwe is considering establishing a special tribunal to determine the value of compensation and how to pay former white commercial farmers who lost their land since 2000, according to a government document. AFRICA TRUMP African U.N. envoys suggested on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump meet with African leaders in Ethiopia this month after he was reported to have described some immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from "shithole" countries. SUDAN ARRESTS Sudanese authorities have detained a Reuters stringer and an AFP reporter who were covering protests in the capital Khartoum, the external information council, which deals with foreign media organisations, said. ANGOLA AIRLINES Angola is withholding repatriation of over $500 million in revenues generated in the country by international airlines, airline industry body IATA said in a statement on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on