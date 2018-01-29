FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 6:04 AM / a day ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended their bull run on Monday amid upbeat
 corporate earnings and strong global economic growth, while
 the dollar struggled to bounce as the White House continued
 to complain of "unfair" trade practices by
 competitors.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices held firm on Monday, supported by strong demand,
 a weak dollar and ongoing supply cuts lead by OPEC and
 Russia, although soaring U.S. output means many analysts
 expect crude prices to fall later in the year.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand traded firmer on Friday, holding at its best
 levels since mid-2015, as sentiment was lifted by a weaker
 dollar and expectations that the new leader of the ruling
 ANC would rejuvenate the economy.             
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was steady on Friday, with dollar
 inflows from horticulture exporters matching demand from
 oil companies, traders said.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING
 South Africa's embattled mining industry could be first in
 line to benefit from a boost in foreign direct investment
 (FDI) if the new leader of the ruling party Cyril Ramaphosa
 implements measures seen as vital to draw in more cash,
 analysts said.              
 
 CONGO POLITICS   
 Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Friday rejected
 charges that his forces had violently broken up
 pro-democracy protests, stirred by his refusal to step down
 at the end of his mandate.             
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A 27-year-old Nigerian man suspected of being a member of
 Boko Haram and killing people in Nigeria during attacks on
 schools and a village has been arrested in Germany, the
 federal prosecutor said on Friday.               
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Mining firms and other bulk cargo firms in Zambia must
 transport at least 30 percent of their freight by railway,
 the government said on Friday, imposing a law to revive the
 sector.                  
 
 
