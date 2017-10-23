FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 23
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 2 days ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Court decides on bail for Rwanda's president vocal opponent
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese shares jumped on a weaker yen on Monday as an
 election win for Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc gave a green light
 for more super-easy policy stimulus, while the euro eased as
 Spain's constitutional crisis aggravated concerns about
 political unity in the region.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Monday over supply concerns in the Middle
 East and as the U.S. market showed further signs of
 tightening while demand in Asia keeps
 rising.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened sharply on Friday and
 government bonds sold off, as speculation that President
 Jacob Zuma may axe his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa added to a
 climate of political uncertainty that has unnerved
 investors.            
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A suicide bomber killed 13 other people in the northeast
 Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday, a police official
 said, the deadliest attack in over a month as the conflict
 with Boko Haram stretches into its ninth year.              
 
 
 
 NIGERIA CEMENT
 Cement maker Lafarge Africa is expecting regulatory approval
 from Nigerian authorities for a 131.65 billion naira
 ($431.43 million) rights issue as it focuses on Nigeria for
 growth and expands into Ghana, its chief financial officer
 said on Friday.                 
 
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Money transfer company Transferwise has resumed remittances
 to Nigeria after a 17-month break because it has regained
 confidence in the central bank's handling of the naira
 currency, its chief executive said on Friday.             
 
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar
 in the next week ending Thursday while the naira is expected
 to hold steady, traders said.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION
 Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga, who says he will
 boycott a presidential election re-run due next week, said
 on Friday he would announce a "way forward" the day before
 the scheduled poll, raising the possibility he might
 participate after all.                
 
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 Uganda's main opposition leader was arrested and charged
 with murder, police said on Friday, after they broke up a
 rally organised to protest moves to extend President Yoweri
 Museveni's rule.                
 
 
 MADAGASCAR PLAGUE
 A plague epidemic has killed 94 people on the island of
 Madagascar and could spread further, the World Health
 Organization said on Friday.                
 
 
 RWANDA RIGHTS
 The U.N. subcommittee on torture prevention has suspended a
 visit to Rwanda, citing obstructions imposed by the
 government that compromised its fact-finding
 mission.              
 
 
 NIGER SECURITY
 Niger army reinforcements stopped the perpetrators of a
 deadly hit-and-run attack on Saturday as they tried to cross
 back into Mali at the border, triggering a fierce gun
 battle, a security source in the area said.            
 
 
 ETHIOPIA VIOLENCE
 Ethnic clashes killed 11 people this week in Ethiopia's
 Oromiya region, a regional government official said on
 Sunday, the latest unrest in a province that was wracked by
 violence in 2015 and 2016.               
 
 
 ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT/WHO
 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a
 goodwill ambassador, the World Health Organization said on
 Sunday, following outrage among Western donors and rights
 groups at his appointment.             
 
 
 SOMALIA BLAST
 A roadside bomb killed at least seven people on Sunday -
 mostly women farmers - in an area outside the Somali capital
 dominated by Islamist insurgents who have defied public
 protests to end years of violence, residents and the army
 said.            
 
 
 TANZANIA ACACIA MINING
 Barrick Gold          said on Friday a proposed mining
 settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining
 ACAA.L unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it
 could not immediately make a $300 million payment included
 in the deal.                    
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
