African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30
October 30, 2017 / 5:05 AM / in a day

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares climbed on Monday, as technology stocks were
 bolstered by solid earnings from U.S. tech stalwarts and on
 strong pre-orders for Apple's iPhone X, while oil hovered
 around a 2-year peak on supply fears.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil markets were stable on Monday, with Brent remaining
 above $60 per barrel supported by expectations that an
 OPEC-led production cut due to expire next March would be
 extended.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand recovered on Friday after two days of
 heavy losses sparked by a bleak budget, benefiting from an
 uptick in other emerging market currencies and helped by
 local exporters selling dollars.            
 
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's central bank said it had injected $285.7 million
 into the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday to meet
 requests in four industries for dollars, extending efforts
 to boost liquidity and alleviate shortages.               
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria has recovered $85 million in funds from an oil
 licence deal that had been deposited in Britain, the West
 African country's attorney general said.            
 
 
 NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK
 Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on
 Friday he expected inflation rates to fall at a faster pace
 and hit high single-digit rates mid-next year.            
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares headed higher on Friday after the presidential
 election rerun left some investors satisfied that the
 country's political institutions were continuing to function
 for now.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION/KILLING
 The body of a man was found in a sugarcane field in western
 Kenya on Sunday, a day after high-level officials visited
 the area aiming to calm ethnic tensions inflamed by this
 week's presidential election.                
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was stable on Friday, helped by
 typical end-of-month inflows from charities looking to pay
 salaries and sagging dollar demand by importers.            
 
 
 GHANA BOND
 Ghana's ESLA will pay a yield of 19.0 percent on an
 oversubscribed 2.4 billion cedi ($548 mln) seven-year
 tranche of a government-backed energy bond issued on Friday
 to repay debts owed by power utilities, arrangers
 said.                
 
 
 ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT
 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe sacked Ray Goba as the
 country's top prosecutor on Friday six weeks after
 appointing him, a government notice said.                
 
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION
 Less than a decade after hyperinflation obliterated
 Zimbabwe's dollar along with its pensions and savings, the
 southern African nation is suffering a return to precipitous
 price rises.               
 
 
 ZIMBABWE POLITICS
 Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is back in a
 South African hospital for a medical review, nearly two
 weeks after he returned home from that country, his
 spokesman said on Friday, denying reports that he was
 critically ill.               
 
 
 BURKINA FASO-FRANCE/JUSTICE
 Francois Compaore, the younger brother of former Burkina
 Faso president Blaise Compaore, was taken into custody by
 French authorities on Sunday in connection with the murder
 of a journalist, his lawyer said.                
 
 
 LIBERIA ELECTION
 Liberia's ruling party, whose candidate finished runner-up
 in the first round of this month's presidential election,
 said on Sunday it would back a legal challenge to the
 result, accusing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of
 interfering in the vote.                
 
 
 SOMALIA VIOLENCE
 An Islamist attack on a hotel in Mogadishu ended on Sunday
 after 29 people were killed during a siege lasting nearly 12
 hours, police said, prompting the government to sack two top
 security officials over their failure to stop repeated
 attacks.               
 
 
 SENEGAL TELECOM
 Senegalese money transfer firm Wari said on Friday it was
 suing Millicom International Cellular             after the
 Luxembourg-based company cancelled a deal to sell its
 Senegal subsidiary Tigo to Wari.            
 
 
 ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK
 Angolan President João Lourenço appointed on Friday Jose
 Massano as the new governor of the central bank, state news
 agency Angop reported.              
 
 
 ANGOLA POLITICS
 Angola’s new President João Lourenço is making swift moves
 to wrest power from his predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos,
 pushing out some of his key allies and vowing to combat
 monopolies controlled by a family that has run Angola for
 four decades.               
 
 
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA
 Millions of euros of assets belonging to the son of
 Equatorial Guinea's president were ordered to be seized by a
 French court that found him guilty in absentia on Friday of
 using money plundered from his country to buy property and
 luxury cars.                
 
 
 BURUNDI POLITICS
 Burundi's cabinet backed a constitutional change that would
 allow its president to stay in office until 2034, widening a
 political rift that has driven the country progressively
 deeper into crisis.               
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

