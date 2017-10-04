African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese and Hong Kong share markets led Asian stocks higher on Wednesday, with the Chinese central bank's weekend move to free up more liquidity boosting sentiment as the world's second-largest economy grows at a steady pace. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as speculators took profits for a second day after big third-quarter gains and on concerns that higher prices might spur increased U.S. shale production. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, briefly touching its weakest in six months as a combination of a stronger dollar and concerns about the local economy weighed. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria took in 2.305 trillion naira ($7.53 billion) of revenue in half a year, almost its budgeted amount for the period, its head of budget said on Tuesday. NIGERIA DEBT Nigeria will issue at least a $2.5 billion Eurobond this year and is still in talks with the World Bank for concessionary loans, the head of the Debt Management Office (DMO) told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview. NIGERIA SECURITY A secessionist leader seeking independence from Nigeria has been missing since an alleged military raid more than two weeks ago left his house in the city of Umuahia riddled with bullet holes, its windows smashed and doors hanging off hinges. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was under pressure against the dollar on Tuesday due to demand from retail goods and oil importers, traders said. KENYA ELECTION Kenya's top prosecutor ordered a criminal investigation on Tuesday of six employees of telecoms operator Safaricom for allegedly conspiring with election board officials to rig the nullified Aug. 8 presidential poll. KENYA POLICE Administrators closed Kenya's oldest university on Tuesday, citing fears for students' safety in a planned protest over police beatings at a campus demonstration last week. KENYA ECONOMY The Nairobi car auctioneer hopefully scanned empty rows of rickety plastic chairs in a dusty lot for more bids but saw only too many vehicles and not enough buyers, an increasing problem as Kenya's economy slows and repossessions pick up. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was trading stable on Tuesday but players were expecting some weakening as the central bank's easing of monetary policy starts to weigh on market sentiment. UGANDA POLITICS A law amending Uganda's constitution to allow ageing leader Yoweri Museveni to extend his rule was introduced in parliament on Tuesday, at a session where nearly all its opponents were either barred or stayed away in protest. UGANDA POLITICS/SECURITY Grenades were thrown overnight at the homes of two Ugandan legislators opposed to scrapping the presidential age limit and thereby extending President Yoweri Museveni's more than 31 years in power. UGANDA RATES Uganda's central bank lowered its key lending rate to 9.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the cut by 50 basis points would accelerate the flow of credit to the private sector and so boost economic growth. SOMALIA-SAUDI/AID Somalia has received $50 million in new aid from Saudi Arabia but the gesture does not change the central government's decision to remain neutral in Riyadh's dispute with fellow Gulf state Qatar, a senior Somali official said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST-AFDB/AIRLINES The African Development Bank is expected on Wednesday to decide the fate of a $296 million financing package for Ivory Coast national airline Air Cote d'Ivoire's purchase of five new Airbus AIR.PA A320s, a bank document seen by Reuters showed. GUINEA ECONOMY Guinea's economy will grow 5.8 percent in 2018, down from an expected 6.7 percent in 2017, the budget minister said on Tuesday, as it struggles with low commodity prices and unrest that has interrupted bauxite mining. GUINEA BISSAU ECONOMY Guinea Bissau's GDP is expected to grow five percent in 2018, in line with the previous two years and buoyed by an increase in cashew nut prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Botswana revised its 2017 growth estimate to 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent seen in February as higher output from the services sectors and the end of a drought eased pressure on major industries, the economic ministry said on Tuesday. BRITAIN-LIBYA/POLITICS British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quipped on Tuesday that Libya can become a new Dubai if it can clear the dead bodies away, the latest gaffe by Britain's top diplomat. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on