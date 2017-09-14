FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 14
September 14, 2017 / 4:49 AM / a month ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 14

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Uganda plans to offer a petroleum exploration license to
 Armour Energy Limited         
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks held steady on Thursday, consolidating after
 touching their highest in a decade and appeared to take in
 stride a burst of Chinese data which undershot market
 expectations.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices eased on Thursday, but held on to most of their
 gains in the previous session when the market was buoyed by
 a forecast for firmer global oil demand by the International
 Energy Agency.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand slipped to its weakest in three weeks on
 Wednesday as traders opted to bank small profits from the
 currency's dip below a crucial technical mark with creeping
 concerns about credit downgrades souring
 sentiment.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria plans to sell 917.14 billion naira worth of treasury
 bills between Sept. 14 and Nov. 30, a central bank debt
 calendar for the fourth quarter showed on
 Wednesday.            
 
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Nigeria plans to sell 140.9 billion naira ($433.5 million)
 worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central
 bank said on Wednesday.                        
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria is very unlikely to join OPEC's cuts in oil
 production before March, its oil minister said on
 Wednesday.             
 
 
 AFRICA SECURITY
 Mali and Niger, two of the West African nations worst
 affected by jihadist violence, appealed on Wednesday for
 international funding for a regional force they have set up
 to counter Islamist insurgencies.             
 
 
 CAMEROON-NIGERIA SECURITY
 A girl with a bomb strapped to her walked into a mosque in
 northern Cameroon where it exploded, killing five
 worshippers in an attack bearing the hallmarks of Islamist
 militant group Boko Haram, authorities said.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was under pressure against the
 dollar on Wednesday due to importer and corporate demand but
 was seen trading in a tight range, unlikely to reverse
 previous gains, traders said.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION/POLITICS
 It's much easier to snag a seat in Nairobi's popular
 Strollers bar these days - a problem that manager Stephen
 Ngatia partly blames on Kenyan consumers hoarding their
 money during the turbulent election period.             
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION/SECURITY
 Kenyan police in the western city of Kisumu fired tear gas
 and bullets in the air on Wednesday to disperse young men
 who broke into a hotel and beat women attending an election
 meeting, an officer said.                
 
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to 12.3 percent
 in August from 11.9 percent in July, the statistics office
 said on Wednesday.                
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast is close to agreeing an increase in the minimum
 price paid to cocoa farmers to 750 CFA francs ($1.40) per
 kilogramme for the 2017/18 season, while holding the export
 tax at 16 percent, sources familiar with the matter
 said.             
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        traded steady on Wednesday,
 helped by weak demand and some inflows from offshore
 investors participating in a central bank Treasury bill
 auction where a total of 155 billion shillings ($43.18
 million) worth of debt was on offer.                       
 
 
 USA SOMALIA
 The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had carried out air
 strikes in Somalia against an al Qaeda-allied Islamist group
 and killed six militants.                 
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN AID
 The Red Cross has halted operations across a third of South
 Sudan after gunmen shot dead a staff member, in what the
 U.N. said on Wednesday was the biggest such suspension
 during the country's four-year civil war.              
 
 
 USA SOUTH SUDAN
 frican countries should do more to pile pressure on South
 Sudan's political leaders, who seem incapable of resolving
 the country's four-year civil war, a top U.S. diplomat said
 on Wednesday.                
 
 
 ZIMBABWE LAND
 Zimbabwe's Zimplats, which is majority controlled by Impala
 Platinum         , will return some of the land it has not
 used for mining to the government, chief executive Alexander
 Mhembere said on Wednesday.            
 
 
 USA GABON/COURT
 Federal prosecutors are preparing to file criminal charges
 against an American lobbyist for the Gabonese president,
 saying on Wednesday he made a false statement to a U.S.
 customs official stemming from a long-running
 money-laundering probe.             
 
 
 MAURITIUS POLITICS
 The attorney general of the island nation of Mauritius
 stepped down on Wednesday after allegations he had helped
 launder gambling money.                
 
 
 ANGOLA ELECTION
 Angola’s Constitutional Court rejected on Wednesday an
 appeal by the largest opposition party to annul the results
 of last month’s election, which gave a landslide victory to
 the ruling MPLA party.            
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

