CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top producer, rose 6.9 percent in 2017 to 1.09 million tonnes, while output of cobalt surged 15.5 percent to 73,940 tonnes, the industry-led chamber of mines said on Wednesday.

Gold production rose 2.7 percent to 23,270 kg, the chamber said in a presentation at a mining conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Aaron Ross; editing by Jason Neely)