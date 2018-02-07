FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Congo minister declines to say whether new mining code signed into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s mines minister on Wednesday declined to say whether President Joseph Kabila had formally signed a new mining code, which has been fiercely opposed by the industry as it raised royalties and taxes.

“Journalists ask me whether the president has promulgated the code. I won’t answer that question here. The code is with the president,” Martin Kabwelulu told reporters and mining executives at a conference in Cape Town. (Reporting By Barbara Lewis; Writing by Aaron Ross, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

