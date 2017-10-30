FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's AgBank Q3 net profit up 4.9 pct, bad debts ease
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 9:50 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

China's AgBank Q3 net profit up 4.9 pct, bad debts ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country’s third-biggest lender by assets, reported on Monday a 4.9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as soured debt fell.

AgBank’s net profit for the July-September period was 51.4 billion yuan ($7.74 billion), against 49.02 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

That compared with the 4.4 percent average rise in third quarter net profit estimated by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

AgBank said its non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 1.97 percent at the end of September from 2.19 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.6426 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang, Matthew Miller and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.